Police arrest wrong-way driver on I-475

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - State Police are warning drivers to “drive sober or get pulled over” after Flint troopers arrested a wrong-way driver.

The driver was traveling southbound on northbound I-475 on Sept. 24 just after midnight. State Police said the 44-year-old man from Haslett was arrested for impaired driving.

The man told troopers he was on westbound I-96 toward Lansing, police said.

