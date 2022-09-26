Police arrest wrong-way driver on I-475

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.(MGN)
By Anna Muckenfuss
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 1:32 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - State Police are warning drivers to “drive sober or get pulled over” after Flint troopers arrested a wrong-way driver.

The driver was traveling southbound on northbound I-475 on Sept. 24 just after midnight. State Police said the 44-year-old man from Haslett was arrested for impaired driving.

The man told troopers he was on westbound I-96 toward Lansing, police said.

