Police: Woman’s body found by utility worker

(WNEM)
By Anna Muckenfuss
Published: Oct. 8, 2022 at 1:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) - Midland Police are investigating after a body was found Thursday afternoon by a utility worker.

Investigators said the body was discovered around 3:45 p.m. An exact location has not yet been confirmed.

The victim has been identified as a woman, but police have not yet released her identity.

Midland Police said the death is not suspicious, but the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Boil water advisory
Boil water advisory issued for portions of Flint Twp., Mundy Twp.
A social media post about a stray dog in Midland County caught the eye of the right person.
Embarking on a new career: Dog in viral post lands himself a job
Here's a look at the top stories we are following today.
TV5 News Update- Saturday morning, October 8
Humane Society of Midland County
Embarking on a new career: Dog in viral post lands himself a job