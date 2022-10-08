Police: Woman’s body found by utility worker
Published: Oct. 8, 2022 at 1:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) - Midland Police are investigating after a body was found Thursday afternoon by a utility worker.
Investigators said the body was discovered around 3:45 p.m. An exact location has not yet been confirmed.
The victim has been identified as a woman, but police have not yet released her identity.
Midland Police said the death is not suspicious, but the investigation is ongoing.
