Police: Woman’s body found by utility worker

MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) - Midland Police are investigating after a body was found Thursday afternoon by a utility worker.

Investigators said the body was discovered around 3:45 p.m. An exact location has not yet been confirmed.

The victim has been identified as a woman, but police have not yet released her identity.

Midland Police said the death is not suspicious, but the investigation is ongoing.

