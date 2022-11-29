Sebewaing man arrested for breaking into northern MI home

EMMET COUNTY, Mich. (WNEM) - A Sebewaing man is behind bars for breaking into a northern Michigan home on Thanksgiving.

In a release sent to TV5, Michigan State Police said it started when an alarm went off at a home on W. Beaver Rd. in Bear Creek Township on Thursday, Nov. 24.

The homeowner was not home at the time, according to authorities, and told MSP he saw 36-year-old Ervin John Spivey, of Sebewaing, inside his home on his security cameras after getting a call from his alarm company.

When the trooper got to the home, they said a vehicle parked in the driveway and the entry door to the garage had visible damage and was left open.

The trooper then called for backup, and while waiting for extra forces to arrive, authorities say Spivey walked out of the home through the broken doorway.

Police arrested Spivey without any trouble, and he was taken to the Emmet County Jail.

He was arraigned Monday in the 90th District Court in Emmet County on one count of third-degree home invasion.

The court set Spivey’s bond at $5,000 cash surety and is scheduled to appear in court on December 14, 2022.

