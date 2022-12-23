(Stacker) - Life expectancy in the United States has generally been on the rise, with rare exceptions for certain segments of the population. Between 1960 and 2019, the life expectancy of Americans rose by roughly a decade to the age of 79. Greater longevity can be attributed to improved health care such as diagnostic and medical advancements, as well as shifting lifestyle choices including healthier diets and a reduction in rates of smoking and alcohol consumption.

While no one single factor determines the overall health of an entire community, certain socioeconomic and environmental factors such as access to health care, clean air, clean water, and affordable housing, contribute significantly to the general health and wellbeing of the entire population.

Using 2022 County Health Rankings & Roadmaps from the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute, Stacker identified counties with the longest life expectancy in Michigan. Life expectancy measures the average number of years from birth a person can expect to live, and is calculated based on the number of deaths in a given time period and the average number of people at risk of dying during that period. Counties with unreliable or insufficient data were excluded from the analysis. Mortality data came from the National Vital Statistics System.

#41. Crawford County

- Average life expectancy: 77.5 years (same as statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #59

--- Length of life rank: #39

--- Quality of life rank: #71

#41. Berrien County

- Average life expectancy: 77.5 years (same as statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #45

--- Length of life rank: #48

--- Quality of life rank: #45

#41. Sanilac County

- Average life expectancy: 77.5 years (same as statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #35

--- Length of life rank: #30

--- Quality of life rank: #52

#41. Van Buren County

- Average life expectancy: 77.5 years (same as statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #31

--- Length of life rank: #31

--- Quality of life rank: #35

#37. Schoolcraft County

- Average life expectancy: 77.6 years (0.1 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #67

--- Length of life rank: #49

--- Quality of life rank: #78

#37. Newaygo County

- Average life expectancy: 77.6 years (0.1 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #49

--- Length of life rank: #47

--- Quality of life rank: #54

#37. Ingham County

- Average life expectancy: 77.6 years (0.1 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #38

--- Length of life rank: #46

--- Quality of life rank: #32

#37. Lapeer County

- Average life expectancy: 77.6 years (0.1 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #23

--- Length of life rank: #22

--- Quality of life rank: #24

#35. Dickinson County

- Average life expectancy: 77.7 years (0.2 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #28

--- Length of life rank: #50

--- Quality of life rank: #14

#35. Lenawee County

- Average life expectancy: 77.7 years (0.2 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #24

--- Length of life rank: #23

--- Quality of life rank: #25

#32. Gogebic County

- Average life expectancy: 77.8 years (0.3 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #50

--- Length of life rank: #52

--- Quality of life rank: #51

#32. Isabella County

- Average life expectancy: 77.8 years (0.3 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #48

--- Length of life rank: #29

--- Quality of life rank: #70

#32. Alpena County

- Average life expectancy: 77.8 years (0.3 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #34

--- Length of life rank: #34

--- Quality of life rank: #41

#31. Mason County

- Average life expectancy: 77.9 years (0.4 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #39

--- Length of life rank: #43

--- Quality of life rank: #36

#29. Osceola County

- Average life expectancy: 78 years (0.5 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #51

--- Length of life rank: #35

--- Quality of life rank: #67

#29. Mackinac County

- Average life expectancy: 78 years (0.5 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #41

--- Length of life rank: #33

--- Quality of life rank: #58

#26. Presque Isle County

- Average life expectancy: 78.1 years (0.6 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #42

--- Length of life rank: #59

--- Quality of life rank: #23

#26. Chippewa County

- Average life expectancy: 78.1 years (0.6 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #32

--- Length of life rank: #25

--- Quality of life rank: #46

#26. Mecosta County

- Average life expectancy: 78.1 years (0.6 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #29

--- Length of life rank: #20

--- Quality of life rank: #44

#24. Benzie County

- Average life expectancy: 78.2 years (0.7 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #25

--- Length of life rank: #38

--- Quality of life rank: #12

#24. Allegan County

- Average life expectancy: 78.2 years (0.7 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #19

--- Length of life rank: #21

--- Quality of life rank: #19

#23. Oceana County

- Average life expectancy: 78.3 years (0.8 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #47

--- Length of life rank: #37

--- Quality of life rank: #59

#21. Ionia County

- Average life expectancy: 78.4 years (0.9 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #21

--- Length of life rank: #14

--- Quality of life rank: #33

#21. Houghton County

- Average life expectancy: 78.4 years (0.9 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #15

--- Length of life rank: #15

--- Quality of life rank: #22

#19. Missaukee County

- Average life expectancy: 78.5 years (1.0 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #17

--- Length of life rank: #10

--- Quality of life rank: #28

#19. Eaton County

- Average life expectancy: 78.5 years (1.0 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #13

--- Length of life rank: #17

--- Quality of life rank: #13

#18. Kalamazoo County

- Average life expectancy: 78.6 years (1.1 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #20

--- Length of life rank: #19

--- Quality of life rank: #20

#16. Menominee County

- Average life expectancy: 78.7 years (1.2 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #18

--- Length of life rank: #24

--- Quality of life rank: #16

#16. Marquette County

- Average life expectancy: 78.7 years (1.2 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #16

--- Length of life rank: #18

--- Quality of life rank: #17

#15. Barry County

- Average life expectancy: 79.2 years (1.7 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #11

--- Length of life rank: #13

--- Quality of life rank: #15

#13. Keweenaw County

- Average life expectancy: 79.3 years (1.8 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #26

--- Length of life rank: #40

--- Quality of life rank: #18

#13. Emmet County

- Average life expectancy: 79.3 years (1.8 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #10

--- Length of life rank: #16

--- Quality of life rank: #10

#12. Kent County

- Average life expectancy: 79.4 years (1.9 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #12

--- Length of life rank: #12

--- Quality of life rank: #21

#11. Charlevoix County

- Average life expectancy: 79.6 years (2.1 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #14

--- Length of life rank: #26

--- Quality of life rank: #9

#10. Grand Traverse County

- Average life expectancy: 79.8 years (2.3 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #7

--- Length of life rank: #9

--- Quality of life rank: #7

#9. Oakland County

- Average life expectancy: 79.9 years (2.4 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #6

--- Length of life rank: #7

--- Quality of life rank: #6

#8. Alger County

- Average life expectancy: 80.1 years (2.6 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #22

--- Length of life rank: #6

--- Quality of life rank: #62

#6. Antrim County

- Average life expectancy: 80.4 years (2.9 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #9

--- Length of life rank: #11

--- Quality of life rank: #11

#6. Midland County

- Average life expectancy: 80.4 years (2.9 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #8

--- Length of life rank: #8

--- Quality of life rank: #8

#5. Livingston County

- Average life expectancy: 80.8 years (3.3 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #3

--- Length of life rank: #4

--- Quality of life rank: #2

#4. Washtenaw County

- Average life expectancy: 80.9 years (3.4 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #5

--- Length of life rank: #5

--- Quality of life rank: #5

#3. Clinton County

- Average life expectancy: 81.1 years (3.6 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #4

--- Length of life rank: #1

--- Quality of life rank: #4

#2. Ottawa County

- Average life expectancy: 81.3 years (3.8 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #2

--- Length of life rank: #2

--- Quality of life rank: #3

#1. Leelanau County

- Average life expectancy: 82.3 years (4.8 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #1

--- Length of life rank: #3

--- Quality of life rank: #1

