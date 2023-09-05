$324K grant awarded to Genesee Health Plan

Download the WNEM-TV5 streaming app so you can watch your favorite newscasts wherever you are.
By Hannah Mose
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 4:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GENESEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) – Congressman Dan Kildee announced a local organization will be receiving federal funding to expand access to affordable healthcare for families.

Kildee said a $324,365 federal grant is being awarded to Genesee Health Plan (GHP) through the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

According to Kildee, the grant money will support GHP’s work to help residents in Genesee, Saginaw, and Bay Counties to better understand their options for healthcare and affordable health insurance.

Read next:
Three lanes of M-13 to close for bridge repair
Crash closes Johnson Street and Washington Avenue in Saginaw
Free well water testing for Michigan residents
Some providers working to reduce or prevent PFAS contamination in drinking water
Former GM employee sentenced for threatening to shoot up facility
A former employee of a General Motors plant in Flint has been charged after he allegedly sent a...
19-year-old dies in fiery crash
Generic Red and Blue police Lights

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Catch up on the day's top stories with TV5 Wake-Up's "5 things you need to know"
Monday, Sept. 4, 2023: 5 things you need to know
Police believe the 2-year-old boy's family member was preparing to move a utility trailer with...
2-year-old Michigan boy hit, killed by utility trailer
Grand Blanc Township Police
Man, woman seriously injured in single vehicle motorcycle crash
Bay City State Park
‘We don’t have anything like this’: Visitors enjoy Bay City State Park
FILE - In this Sept. 29, 2008 file photo, Singer Steve Harwell, of Smash Mouth, performs with...
Smash Mouth frontman Steve Harwell, known for the ubiquitous pop-rock hit ‘All Star,’ dies at 56

Latest News

UAW strike looming
Local expert says ‘severe, dramatic’ UAW strike more likely than settlement
The UAW and the Big Three are still working to negotiate a new contract as the current...
Local expert says ‘severe, dramatic’ UAW strike more likely than settlement
Learn how their mission spreads love and hope.
The League of Enchantment
"Pippin" will be taking center stage.
Broadway comes to mid-Michigan