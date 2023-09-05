$324K grant awarded to Genesee Health Plan

GENESEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) – Congressman Dan Kildee announced a local organization will be receiving federal funding to expand access to affordable healthcare for families.

Kildee said a $324,365 federal grant is being awarded to Genesee Health Plan (GHP) through the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

According to Kildee, the grant money will support GHP’s work to help residents in Genesee, Saginaw, and Bay Counties to better understand their options for healthcare and affordable health insurance.

