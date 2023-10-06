Looking ahead: historical first snowfall dates

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Cooler weather is expected to settle in this weekend and while we’re not expecting the first flakes to fly just yet, historically speaking, those days are getting closer!

Many can remember flakes flying on Halloween at some point during childhood, and we’ve certainly had a few white Thanksgivings along the way. There’s no secret Michigan keeps us on our toes this time of year. But realistically and historically speaking, when can we expect the first snowfall of the year?

When it comes to the first measureable snow that’s measurable, which requires one-tenth of an inch or more, we’re not as far off as you might think from the earliest dates that has occurred in our recorded Mid-Michigan history. In fact, for both Saginaw and Flint, we’re one week away! October 12th is the earliest we’ve ever seen measurable snow for both cities.

But what about other historical dates, like 1″ of snow, or 3″ of snow? We have a quick list for you below!

First Measurable Snow (0.1″ or greater)

Saginaw

Average: November, 16th

Earliest: October 12th, 2006

Latest: December 20th, 1948

Flint

Average: November 15th

Earliest: October 12th, 2006

Latest: December 19th, 1948

First Snow 1″ Or Greater

Saginaw

Average: November 26th

Earliest: October 24th, 1933

Latest: January 26th, 1948

Flint

Average: November 29th

Earliest: October 12th, 2006

Latest: January 31st, 1943

First Snow 3″ Or Greater

Saginaw

Average: December 27th

Earliest: October 24th, 1933

Latest: January 26th, 1948

Flint

Average: December 29th

Earliest: October 19th, 1989

Latest: January 31st, 1943

