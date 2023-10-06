Looking ahead: historical first snowfall dates

Snow stock image.
Snow stock image.(Pixabay)
By Chris Easlick
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 8:12 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Cooler weather is expected to settle in this weekend and while we’re not expecting the first flakes to fly just yet, historically speaking, those days are getting closer!

Many can remember flakes flying on Halloween at some point during childhood, and we’ve certainly had a few white Thanksgivings along the way. There’s no secret Michigan keeps us on our toes this time of year. But realistically and historically speaking, when can we expect the first snowfall of the year?

When it comes to the first measureable snow that’s measurable, which requires one-tenth of an inch or more, we’re not as far off as you might think from the earliest dates that has occurred in our recorded Mid-Michigan history. In fact, for both Saginaw and Flint, we’re one week away! October 12th is the earliest we’ve ever seen measurable snow for both cities.

But what about other historical dates, like 1″ of snow, or 3″ of snow? We have a quick list for you below!

First Measurable Snow (0.1″ or greater)

Saginaw

  • Average: November, 16th
  • Earliest: October 12th, 2006
  • Latest: December 20th, 1948

Flint

  • Average: November 15th
  • Earliest: October 12th, 2006
  • Latest: December 19th, 1948

First Snow 1″ Or Greater

Saginaw

  • Average: November 26th
  • Earliest: October 24th, 1933
  • Latest: January 26th, 1948

Flint

  • Average: November 29th
  • Earliest: October 12th, 2006
  • Latest: January 31st, 1943

First Snow 3″ Or Greater

Saginaw

  • Average: December 27th
  • Earliest: October 24th, 1933
  • Latest: January 26th, 1948

Flint

  • Average: December 29th
  • Earliest: October 19th, 1989
  • Latest: January 31st, 1943

