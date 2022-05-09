Flint water settlement claims period extended to June 30

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A federal judge has extended the claims deadline in the historic Flint water crisis settlement.

The claims period opened on Jan. 12 and was set to end on May 12, but the deadline has now been extended to June 30.

The U.S. Eastern District Court of Michigan held a status conference on May 3 during which the claims process of the partial settlement was discussed. The special master, who was appointed by the court to oversee the implementation of the settlement, submitted a report suggesting to extend the claims period.

“It is clear that the process of obtaining certain documents has proven to be more time consuming than anticipated and in order to assure the most orderly process – that does not involve multiple supplemental submissions (which then requires additional reviews) – it would be helpful and appropriate to extend the deadline for submission of claims for a short period of time. In making this observation, I am mindful that it is essential to have a firm deadline and to bring the process to an end. At the same time, it is important to assist those who are still working on their claims and to give them sufficient time to complete the process,” the special master’s report said.

The report advises even though all those involved are working diligently to collect the necessary information and documents, some claimants have experienced delays or difficulties while trying to get certain documents.

The court agreed with the recommendation and extended the deadline.

The settlement was formally approved in November. Contributions from the defendants include:

State of Michigan - $600 million

City of Flint - $20 million through its insurer

McLaren Regional Medical Center - $5 million

Rowe Professional Services Co. - $1.25 million

During the claims period, those who registered to take part in the settlement can submit their claims forms and any other material online or through the mail. If possible, claimants are encouraged to file online to help with processing.

Registrants looking for help can call the claims administrator at 800-493-1754.

