Attorney’s office hosting drop-in event for to help residents make claims in Flint water crisis lawsuit

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Residents are frustrated by trying to make claims in the $626 million settlement in the Flint water crisis lawsuit.

The deadline for the claims was supposed to be May 12 but was extended to the end of June.

“The administration has been aware that there’s been some frustration in the community about the whole settlement process,” said Flint City Attorney William Kim.

Kim talked about residents’ concerns about trying to make a claim.

“A lot of this is paperwork that people have to gather that they don’t necessarily always have. So, they’re sometimes not clear about what paperwork they need, what exactly will satisfy those requirements. And that’s the kind of questions that they’ll be able to get answers to here over the weekend,” Kim said.

The deadline to submit a claim has been extended to June 30.

Attorney Michael Pitt, who represents the residents of Flint, is trying to make sure everyone has a shot to make a claim. His office is putting on a special drop-in event Saturday and Sunday at the Flint Development Center.

“It’s a walk-in event. We have lawyers from all over the country who have come to Flint to assist the people of Flint in the processing of their claims,” Pitt said.

Pitt said residents should make sure to bring identification for adults and birth certificates for children. Along with any documented blood test results or water test results.

Residents should also have proof of home ownership in Flint. A water or electric bill could work as proof.

Pitt said there will also be help for those who have started the claims process but need assistance.

“We know that people have challenges. They may have transportation problems, they may have difficulty reading, understanding what’s going on. We’re there to help. Whatever obstacle you think you face, we’ll come up with a work around. We will get it done for you. You just got to come in and let us help you,” Pitt said.

Pitt said there is a considerable amount of money available for those who get their claims processed. That is why Kim wants residents to take advantage of the opportunity this weekend.

“If the residents don’t get their claims in, they risk not being able to be part of the settlement,” Kim said.

