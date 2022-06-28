Charges removed for 3 Flint water defendants in Supreme Court ruling

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - The Michigan Supreme Court said a judge has no power to issue indictments in the Flint water scandal.

The move wipes out charges against three defendants in the crisis including former state health department manager Nancy Peeler, former advisor Richard Baird, and former state health director Nick Lyon.

The Michigan Supreme Court said Michigan law can let a judge act as a one-person grand jury to investigate, subpoena witnesses, and issue arrest warrants but cannot issue indictments or charges.

If the trial does start with the one-man grand jury, the defendant is entitled to a hearing to argue there’s not enough evidence to send the case to trial.

The court’s opinion states, in this case, this didn’t happen.

The cases have been returned to the Genesee County Circuit Court for further reconsideration.

