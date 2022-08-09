Judge temporarily steps back from Flint water case

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Due to medical issues, the judge overseeing the Flint water litigation, including ongoing jury deliberations, is temporarily stepping away.

The U.S. District Court for Eastern Michigan said Judge Judith Levy is temporarily taking a step back from the case.

The trial involves four child plaintiffs who are suing two engineering firms for injuries they say they suffered from contaminated water.

The court said Federal Magistrate Judge David Grand will handle jury deliberations and the verdict in Levy’s absence.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.