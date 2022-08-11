Judge declares mistrial in Flint bellwether case

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WNEM) - A federal judge has declared a mistrial for the Flint water bellwether case.

Judge David Grand declared the mistrial in the U.S. Eastern District Court of Michigan in Ann Arbor on Thursday, Aug. 11.

The jury called for a mistrial after stating the emotional and physical distress prevented them from reaching a verdict.

The trial involves four children who are suing two engineering companies for alleged negligence involved in the Flint water crisis. The children are claiming injuries they say were caused from their exposure to lead in Flint’s drinking water in 2014 and 2015.

The companies are denying they were negligent, and say they are not responsible for the plaintiffs’ alleged injuries.

The companies are Veolia North America LLC, Veolia North America Inc. and Veolia Water North America Operating Services LLC, which are referred to as VNA, and Lockwood, Andrews & Newnam, P.C., Lockwood Andrews & Newnam Inc. and Leo A. Daly Company, which are referred to as LAN. VNA and LAN are not part of the $626.5 million partial settlement in the Flint water case.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.