Thursday, July 27, 2023: 5 things you need to know

MID-MICHIGAN (WNEM) - It's Thursday, July 27

1. The search for a suspect continues after an Arthur Hill high school student-athlete was killed on Tuesday night in Buena Vista Township. Police said it happened on North 26th and Wadsworth. A candlelight vigil is planned for Thursday, July 27 at 10th Street and Lapeer in Downtown Saginaw at 5 p.m. Our story here.

2. Oxford High School shooter, Ethan Crumbley, is back in court today. A judge will decide if the 17-year-old should spend a life sentence in prison for the mass shooting that killed four students. Prosecutor’s want a life sentence without the possibility of parole. Crumbley’s lawyers plan to argue he should be allowed to seek parole someday.

3. The popular barbeque festival, Labadie Rib Fest, kicks off today at Veteran’s Memorial Park in Bay City. There’s local and out-of-state barbeque vendors, entertainment, and live music! A festival day pass is $10, and a weekend pass is $30. Labadie Rib Fest begins today at 4 p.m. until 11 p.m. Hours and other information can be found here.

4. Are potatoes more your speed? Head to Munger for the 68th Annual Munger Potato Festival! The SPUDtacular event is family-friendly, has free parking and admission, a Potato Queen contest, potato brats, Bingo, live music, a demolition derby and much more! Proceeds go toward Recreation and Parks projects in Munger and Merritt Townships in Bay County. Check out the official site.

5. Live music in Flint tonight as part of the Flint Jazz Walk! There’s live performances at several venues including White Horse Tavern, Soggy Bottom Bar, Cork on Saginaw, Market Tap, Sauce, Simmer, and Churchill’s Food and Spirits. Then, catch the Flint Jazz Festival Friday and Saturday. More info is here.

