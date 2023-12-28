Woman killed in Flint shooting

By Brianna Owczarzak
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 9:04 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - The Flint Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a 50-year-old woman dead.

Flint police officers responded to the 1900 block of Canniff Street about 1:45 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 28 in reference to a shooting. Upon arriving at the scene, officers found Ladonna Renee Cummings who had been shot.

Cummings was transported to Hurley Medical Center where she was pronounced dead, police said.

Police have not released any suspect information.

The shooting remains under investigation. If you have any information, you can call Det. Sgt. Michael Ross at 810-237-6918 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.

