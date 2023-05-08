Pedal trolley hits streets of Mt. Pleasant

Something new is coming to downtown Mt. Pleasant.
By Hannah Jewell
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 9:45 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ISABELLA CO., Mich. (WNEM) - A new vehicle is hitting the streets of Mt. Pleasant, just in time for a weather warm up.

The new beer and pedaling trolley, called Twisted Mitten Tours, is attracting attention.

“You are allowed to bring alcohol on board. We encourage you to bring food on board,” said Kory Neal, the owner. “Our summer is actually starting to book up pretty quick right now. We are booked out almost to the end of June.”

Twisted Mitten Tours is now open through October, and is the newest amenity downtown.

The trolley seats 14 people and is the first of its kind in Mt. Pleasant. Students from Central Michigan University are already trying to book it.

“The college kids on the patio of some of the bars downtown, when they saw us rolling down the street, they went nuts and a couple of the kids actually chased us down in the streets and were asking how we book this,” Neal said.

The drink, pedal and touring excursion, is the latest business the Mt. Pleasant Area Convention and Visitor’s Bureau is promoting. The concept is picking up speed in several Michigan cities.

“There’s pedal trolleys in Frankenmuth, Bay City, Detroit and Lansing. So if you’re in the mid-Michigan area, you would have to drive a way to experience it. That’s when my wife and I thought how cool it would be to bring this to the mid-Michigan area so people wouldn’t have to make that drive,” Neal said.

Read next:
Flint mother sentenced to prison for murder of 2-month-old
Kisha Person has been sentenced to prison for the murder of her 2-month-old son in November 2020.
Clean & Green program fights blight in Genesee Co.
After nearly 20 years, the Clean & Green program focused on fighting blight in Flint and...
Flint clubs shut down for illegal operation, safety reasons
The Flint Police Department has ordered four businesses to stop work immediately.
Saginaw celebrates Cinco de Mayo
Cinco de Mayo, a day celebrating Mexican heritage and pride, was being celebrated right here in...

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Would you work one less day but for the same amount of money? That’s possible with a four-day...
Mid-Michigan company offers 4-day workweek to improve work-life balance
The Flint Police Department has ordered four businesses to stop work immediately.
Flint clubs shut down for illegal operation, safety reasons
TV5 First Alert Weather | Saturday Evening Forecast Update
Showers and storms early tomorrow before drier afternoon and evening
Kisha Person has been sentenced to prison for the murder of her 2-month-old son in November 2020.
Flint mother sentenced to prison for murder of 2-month-old
Three people were seriously injured after a crash on I-75 in Genesee County Friday morning.
Three people seriously injured after crash on I-75

Latest News

There is a traffic alert.
Roadwork to begin on S. Washington Ave in Saginaw
Beer, pedaling trolley comes to Mt. Pleasant
Four clubs shuttered in Flint
Flags lowered to half-staff in Michigan honoring Texas mass shooting victims