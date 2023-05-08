Pedal trolley hits streets of Mt. Pleasant

ISABELLA CO., Mich. (WNEM) - A new vehicle is hitting the streets of Mt. Pleasant, just in time for a weather warm up.

The new beer and pedaling trolley, called Twisted Mitten Tours, is attracting attention.

“You are allowed to bring alcohol on board. We encourage you to bring food on board,” said Kory Neal, the owner. “Our summer is actually starting to book up pretty quick right now. We are booked out almost to the end of June.”

Twisted Mitten Tours is now open through October, and is the newest amenity downtown.

The trolley seats 14 people and is the first of its kind in Mt. Pleasant. Students from Central Michigan University are already trying to book it.

“The college kids on the patio of some of the bars downtown, when they saw us rolling down the street, they went nuts and a couple of the kids actually chased us down in the streets and were asking how we book this,” Neal said.

The drink, pedal and touring excursion, is the latest business the Mt. Pleasant Area Convention and Visitor’s Bureau is promoting. The concept is picking up speed in several Michigan cities.

“There’s pedal trolleys in Frankenmuth, Bay City, Detroit and Lansing. So if you’re in the mid-Michigan area, you would have to drive a way to experience it. That’s when my wife and I thought how cool it would be to bring this to the mid-Michigan area so people wouldn’t have to make that drive,” Neal said.

