Genesee Co. sheriff: Possible kidnapped teen found safe

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson said a 15-year-old girl who was possibly kidnapped has been found safe.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday afternoon, Nov. 8, the sheriff’s office said the missing teen was found safe.

Swanson shared new details on the case with TV5.

He said the driver of the car, Andrew, is the brother of the original suspect. Investigators traffic stopped the Tahoe at Ballanger and Flushing and it was being driven by Andrew and his girlfriend.

As for Norreana, Swanson said she texted her friend Monday at end of school so she could hang out with her for her birthday week. He said they hung out at friend’s house both nights.

According to Swanson, she did not disclose any assault and is in front of the referee at request of CPS.

Swanson said Noreanna’s grandmother and her friend were were on their way “to county to turn her in after seeing [TV5′s] press release.”

Noreanna has run away 35 times over past two years, Swanson said, adding investigators are attempting to get her lodged at the Genesee Valley Regional Center, a juvenile detention center in Flint Township.

This is a breaking news update. The original story is below.

Swanson said 15-year-old Norreana Horton was last seen on video getting into a 2011 black Chevy Tahoe and leaving Kearsley High School with 54-year-old Robert Tramble on Monday, Nov. 6.

Tramble has a criminal history dating back to 1988 of unarmed robbery, second-degree homicide, felon in possession of a weapon, among others, Swanson said.

The Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) notified the Genesee Township Police that Norreana didn’t show up to school on Tuesday, Nov. 7, Swanson said, adding DHHS made the call since she is a ward of the state through DHHS and is under the care of a foster family.

Township police then partnered with the sheriff’s office, who is helping with search warrants, Swanson said.

Tramble was seen leaving school property with Norreana in the Tahoe with aftermarket rims, a tail light out on the left or right side, and a license plate reading ERJ7510.

While Norreana was not forced into the Tahoe with Tramble, Swanson said the sheriff’s department was treating her disappearance as a kidnapping since she couldn’t legally consent to being taken. Swanson also said she was considered in danger until proven otherwise.

The investigation revealed Norreana had two phones, a burner phone and a personal phone, Swanson said, adding the burner phone pinged in the Ballanger and Raskob area Tuesday night, but they were not able to find her.

Swanson said teams were searching in the Indian Hills area along with the area of Court and Ryan, which is where they were able to track the Tahoe.

Tramble and Norreana do not have any family relation, but they may have had contact in the past, Swanson said, adding Tramble had contact with Norreana’s birth mother previously but the nature of that relationship is unknown.

Norreana has not been taken before but she has had a history of being a runaway, according to Swanson.

