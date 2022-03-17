MyMichigan Board appoints Gregory Rogers as new president, CEO

MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) - The MyMichigan Health Board of Directors appointed Gregory Rogers as the company’s new CEO and president.

Rogers was the health system’s chief operating officer and executive vice president before the announcement made on March 15.

“As a longtime leader and member of the MyMichigan Health family since 1981, Greg has played a significant role in ensuring patients always remain the focus of our work,” said Jenee Velasquez, board chair for MyMichigan Health. “He has an extensive history with the health system, and we are confident he will continue to cultivate the culture Diane nurtured as he leads MyMichigan Health with compassion and commitment.”

The announcement comes a week after former president and CEO Diane Postler-Slattery and her husband, Don Slattery, died in a plane crash in Florida.

“Diane had a profound impact on our health system and our communities. She will be dearly missed,” Rogers said. “I will fulfill the role of president and CEO and work with the board of directors on future plans and succession. MyMichigan has a dynamic and talented group of leaders, health care providers, employees and volunteers.”

