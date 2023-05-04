Person hospitalized following Saginaw shooting

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - A person is at a local hospital receiving treatment for injuries they suffered from a shooting in Saginaw Wednesday night.

The shooting happened at a residence on Clinton Street about 8:20 p.m. on Wednesday, May 3.

The victim is in serious condition at a local hospital, Michigan State Police said.

Police have identified a suspect and said there is no threat to the public.

The shooting remains under investigation.

