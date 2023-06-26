STARS: Potter Street Station chosen as new headquarters

By Hannah Mose
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 4:28 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) – The STARS Board of Directors has chosen to redevelop Potter Street Station as the new headquarters for the agency.

The decision to select Potter Street Station was made after a year-long feasibility study, which was done in collaboration by Spicer Group, HDR, and Spence Brothers, STARS said.

STARS said the study included agency need assessment, community surveys, and civil and environmental justice studies.

“All the information that was gathered from the community during the study indicated that Potter Street Station is the most appropriate location for expansion,” said Glenn Steffens, STARS executive director. “We see the Potter Street site as a much larger project that would spur economic development in the Northeast Neighborhood and open up funding sources that other sites can’t.”

STARS said the agency’s next steps will be determining potential funding and broadening support through community outreach.

