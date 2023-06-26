Police seeking help locating missing Saginaw man

By Emily Brown
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 11:32 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The Saginaw Police Department is asking for help locating a man who went missing after he walked away from his home.

Police said Timothy Dale Jones, 73-years-old, walked away from his home at 1027 N. Harrison St. in Saginaw. Police estimate he left his house between 10:15 a.m. and 12:15 p.m. on Sunday, June 25.

Timothy Dale Jones
Timothy Dale Jones(Saginaw Police Department)

Jones was last seen wearing a white shirt, blue jeans, and white and black athletic shoes, police said, adding he may have had his reading glasses with him.

He is described as 5′6″, weighing 152 pounds, and is mostly bald with some brown hair on back of head.

Police ask anyone who may have seen Jones to call 911.

