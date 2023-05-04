Kettering named among top schools for providing ‘best bang for your buck’

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Kettering University is one of the top 31 universities and colleges that provide their students with the best value for their money.

The report comes from Business Insider. It used information from Georgetown University’s Center on Education and Workforce database ranking 4,500 colleges on their return on investment, using the average net price and earnings from the US Department of Education’s College Scorecard, to rank the top universities in the country based on how much the investment will be worth in 40 years in today’s dollars.

Kettering University’s 40-year return on investment of $1.64 million put it ahead of Princeton University.

“We pride ourselves on providing students with an excellent return on investment,” said Kettering University President Dr. Robert K. McMahan. “Our unique cooperative learning experience allows students to start seeing the value of their Kettering education long before graduation. Students begin earning a salary, often along with a 401k or other benefits, in their first year allowing them to graduate with up to 2.5 years of work experience and far less or even no debt.”

The co-op program includes students alternating on campus, academic terms where they attend classes with on site work experience at one of nearly 500 partner organizations and companies. The program awards students with a degree and up to 2.5 years of professional experience when they graduate.

Other publications have recognized Kettering’s value and return on investment as well.

Niche and SmartAsset ranked Kettering at number three for the Best Value Colleges in Michigan in 2023 and 2022. Collegefactual.com also determined Kettering graduates receive an average of an eight percent annualized return on their investment.

