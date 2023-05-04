Four Northwood students medal at national competition

Northwood BPA program
Northwood BPA program(Northwood University)
By Julianna Metdepenningen
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 10:36 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) - Four Northwood University students traveled to Anaheim, Calif., and returned medalists.

The four students are a part of the university’s Business Professionals of America organization. Being a part of the organization helps students to discover their passion and change the world by creating unmatched opportunities, the school said.

The team had 16 students qualify for nationals in February, but due to finals being the week of nationals, only four students were able to attend.

The four students who medaled at nationals include:

  • Elizabeth Henson of Blanchard — second place in entrepreneurship
  • Logan Mathews of Harrison — third place in payroll accounting
  • Mario Hansen of Mount Pleasant — top 10 finish in basic office systems and procedures
  • Jonah Brockway of Midland — Top 10 finish in Linux Operations System Fundamentals

“I am incredibly proud of the four team members who were able to attend nationals this year, they banded together to support each other, and all came home with medals,” said Julie Adamczyk, the team’s advisor.

For more on the Northwood BPA team, click here.

Read Next:
Northwood University receives $100K for software training lab
Northwood University
Northwood University esports team wins 2 national titles
Northwood Esports team
Missing man last seen in February found dead in Flint
Danville Police are investigating a shooting
Selfie shop opens in Saginaw
The Selfish Selfie Shoppe opens in Saginaw.

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jihad (Jake) Adnan Nasser
26-year-old Michigan man found dead after months-long disappearance
Jordan DeMay
‘Our hearts will forever be broken’: Family, officials talk dangers of sextortion following teen death
Fenton Bar
New dining, entertainment venue coming to Fenton
First responders are on the scene of a shooting in Midtown Atlanta on Wednesday.
1 killed, at least 4 hurt in Atlanta medical building shooting; suspect captured, police say
Clifton E. Terry III
Flint rapper charged with 2 murders

Latest News

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Person hospitalized following Saginaw shooting
Missing man last seen in February found dead in Flint
Here are the top stories we're following today.
TV5 News Update: Thursday Morning, May 4th
Winners of 2023 All Area Arts Awards announced