Four Northwood students medal at national competition

MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) - Four Northwood University students traveled to Anaheim, Calif., and returned medalists.

The four students are a part of the university’s Business Professionals of America organization. Being a part of the organization helps students to discover their passion and change the world by creating unmatched opportunities, the school said.

The team had 16 students qualify for nationals in February, but due to finals being the week of nationals, only four students were able to attend.

The four students who medaled at nationals include:

Elizabeth Henson of Blanchard — second place in entrepreneurship

Logan Mathews of Harrison — third place in payroll accounting

Mario Hansen of Mount Pleasant — top 10 finish in basic office systems and procedures

Jonah Brockway of Midland — Top 10 finish in Linux Operations System Fundamentals

“I am incredibly proud of the four team members who were able to attend nationals this year, they banded together to support each other, and all came home with medals,” said Julie Adamczyk, the team’s advisor.

