Bay City commissioner requests suspension of Liberty Bridge tolls

BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - Drivers are saying they’re fed up with bumper-to-bumper traffic during parts of the day in Bay City, and now, a city commissioner is trying to do something about it.

Bay City city commissioner Shelley Niedzwiecki said there have been what she calls horrendous traffic backups and delays in Bay City because motorists who use Independence Bridge are now using Vets Bridge to avoid paying a toll at Liberty Bridge.

“Our residents are frustrated because they’re having a hard time getting in and out of their driveways with a lot of traffic backed up for sometimes up to a quarter mile or more,” Niedzwiecki said.

She is trying to quell those frustrations with an email to the general manager of Bay City Bridge Partners (BCBP), asking him to suspend tolling on Liberty Bridge until Lafayette Street Bridge is reconstructed.

At the very least, she asked him to suspend tolling on Liberty Bridge until work on the Independence Bridge is complete and traffic can flow at a normal, uninterrupted pace.

“Our businesses are suffering from the backups because customers are avoiding them. For instance, Clayton Cleaners have been in business for approximately a hundred years at their location on Henry Street near Midland Street, and they’re having people avoid them right now just because of coming in and out of their parking lot is such a mess,” Niedzwiecki said.

David Dupuis, president of Clayton Cleaners, told TV5 what kind of mess he says his customers have to deal with.

“The cars are lined up so far right now, and they’re packed so tight together, that there’s no opportunity for cars say heading south on Henry to turn left and cross the northbound lanes into our parking lot,” he said. “And then once they’re in the parking lot, they’re having a very difficult time trying to get back out in traffic. It’s almost like these motorists are so disgruntled that they don’t even want to let a car come out of a parking lot and get one spot farther ahead of them in line.”

For her part, Niedzwiecki said BCBP has said they want to be a welcomed part of the community.

She believes this proposed gesture of goodwill will hopefully circle back to BCBP through her residents and visitors once all projects are complete and tolls are reinstated.

“I would like for Bay City Bridge Partners to seriously consider this and the chaos it’s causing to have Independence out and people protesting the tolling on Liberty Bridge,” Niedzwiecki said.

Terry Velligan, the general manager of BCBP replied to Neidwiecki with the following statement:

I look forward to talking with you in person after the holidays. Meanwhile, please note that Bay City residents are already using Liberty Bridge for free until 2028. Non-residents have a unique tolling discount as well at $15/mo. for unlimited crossings. Anyone can create an account, and transponders are free. We have communicated extensively to ensure that the community understands that having a BC-PASS guarantees paying the lowest possible rates. This week’s closure on Indy is temporary. This is a planned closure so that bascules that are locked in the upright position can be lowered for “commissioning” which is a standard testing process in a project like this. Closures occur to protect both drivers and workers while the work is being done. We will reopen the bridge during the holidays. BCBP has worked tirelessly to minimize the inconvenience to the public. This work further underscores the importance of having four reliable bridges in Bay City! Independence Bridge is on target to finish in 2024, offering another avenue to keep traffic flowing smoothly while Lafayette is under construction.

The Lafayette Street Bridge won’t be demolished until May.

Related: Lafayette Street Bridge rebuilding project to begin in 2024

However, officials are trying to get a jump start now on possible traffic problems.

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.